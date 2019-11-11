Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and More to Perform at 2019 CMA Awards

The first round of performers for the 2019 CMA Awards was just announced, with Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and more scheduled to take the stage. Underwood will sing “Drinking Alone, from latest record, Cry Pretty, nominated for a CMA Award for Album of the Year, along with her co-hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, who will also perform as well as host.

Parton will perform a medley of gospel hits with Christian artists Zach Williams and For King and Country, while McEntire will sing her classic hit, “Fancy.” Rock star Pink will take the stage with multiple nominee, Chris Stapleton, on their duet, “Love Me Anyway.” The expectant Morris will sing her No. 1 hit, “GIRL,” while Lambert will perform her current single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash.“

Eric Church will also sing, performing “Some Of It,” from his Desperate Man record, also nominated for a CMA Award, while Luke Combs will sing the infectious “Beer Never Broke My Heart.” Keith Urban will sing a song penned by Church, and Urban’s current single, “We Were.”

Underwood will host the live broadcast for the 12th year in a row, but her first without her former co-host, Brad Paisley. While she will miss having Paisley beside her, she is thrilled to be part of a show that is celebrating women in country music.

“It’s definitely gonna be heartfelt,” Underwood said via PEOPLE. “I love the fact that there’s a theme happening. I hope that’s kind of something that maybe we adopt for future CMAs.”

With three weeks between now and the CMA Awards, Underwood is getting into the details of how the show will run with McEntire and Parton.

“I feel like there’s so much groundwork to be laid before we start getting into the details,” Underwood admitted. “Right now we’re working on things musically, and I’m working on kind of our opening. … We’ve already gotten into some of the script and some of the writings, and I think it’ll really come down to the three of us getting in a room together and kind of reading through things and then being like, ‘Yeah, I wouldn’t say it like that,’ and ‘Let’s change it this way,’ and ‘What about this?’”

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury