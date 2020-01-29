Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini and More to Be Featured in Upcoming ‘American Currents’ Exhibit

The upcoming American Currents: State of the Music exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame will feature several of country music’s biggest stars, including Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini. The exhibit, which focuses on artists who have made important developments in the previous year in country music, will also include Jason Aldean, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Billy Ray Cyrus, Florida Georgia Line, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton and others.

“Each year brings new components to the country music story, and 2019 was no different,” said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in a statement. “Last year, we witnessed unprecedented collaborations, record-breaking chart success and the continued evolution of the genre, reaching a broader audience. American Currents allows us to highlight these moments and share their significance in country music history.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

American Currents: State of the Music will also have the Unbroken Circle, which “illustrates the connection between country music’s past, present and future by sharing the stories of today’s artists and those who have influenced them,” according to the press release. Artists featured in Unbroken Circle include Reba McEntire, Cody Johnson, Dolly Parton, singer-songwriter Erin Enderlin and more.

The new ‘American Currents: State of the Music’ exhibition opens March 6! Each year, we shine a spotlight on the artists, musicians, and songwriters shaping today’s country music story, and another eclectic mix of artists and stories is included here: https://t.co/MQhMd3V1JN pic.twitter.com/auZPDzLtYy — Country Music HOF (@countrymusichof) January 28, 2020

“I still can’t hardly believe this is real … thank you so much for including me, y’all know how much I love you – beyond honored,” Enderlin wrote on social media.

Jenee Fleenor, Blake Shelton’s band member, who just became the first woman to win the CMA Award for Musician of the Year, will also be honored by this year’s American Currents exhibit.

“Thank you [Country Music Hall of Fame]!!!” she wrote. “A dream come true for me!!!”

McEntire was among the honorees last year, and seeing items from her career on display was an emotional moment for the country music icon.

“It was exciting,” McEntire told PopCulture.com. “It was nostalgic. It was very sentimental, very patriotic. That function has been going on for many, many years, and I am now a member of the club of so many people in the arts, that have given their time and their energy to entertain folks. I was just very proud to be a part of that gang.”

American Currents: State of the Music will open on Friday, March 6, and run through Feb. 7, 2021. Find more information at the Country Music Hall of Fame’s website.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Grand Ole Opry / Chris Hollo