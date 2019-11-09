Carrie Underwood Is ‘City Chic’ in Latest Instagram Photo

Before taking over the CMA Awards on Nov. 13, Carrie Underwood is taking over Instagram with her incredibly chic city style. On Friday, Nov. 8, Underwood gave fans a look at her “city chic” style on the social media site as she posted a photo of herself decked out in some of her own CALIA by Carrie gear. And it just goes to show you that the fashionable singer is all about the laid back, casual looks at the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Nov 8, 2019 at 3:14pm PST

Underwood’s latest Instagram post focused on her athleisure look, as she could be seen wearing some pieces from her CALIA by Carrie line whilst she looks outside her window into the bustling city landscape. She also included the hashtag, “#CMAAwardsPromo,” as the shot comes only a few days before she hosts one of the biggest events in country music.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This wasn’t the first time that she’s taken to Instagram to share one of her favorite looks from the collection. Back in September, she showcased one of her cozy, low-key looks to her fans, writing, “Caffeinated and comfy in my @CALIAbyCarrie jumpsuit!” She also showed off another look in August that featured the mom-of-two, “Jumping for joy at this Lush Floral @CALIAbyCarrie print!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 15, 2019 at 7:09am PDT

In addition to still performing her instantly catchy tracks, the “Cry Pretty” singer has been very involved in her fitness apparel line. Back in April, Underwood spoke to PEOPLE about her work with CALIA, telling the publication that making fashionable pieces was important for her. “Putting together a fashionable but also functional outfit gives me a little boost when going to the gym — especially when I need an extra push or I’m not feeling my best,” she said. “I try to put a cute look together with my favorite pieces — a legging with a pattern on the bottom, and cute and comfortable tank, and a zip-up hoodie to complete the outfit.”

Elsewhere, the singer also opened up about the process of forming her own fitness apparel line, which was originally released in March 2015, per PopCrush. And according to Underwood, she’s involved in all of the behind-the-scenes aspects of the business. “I love our design meetings,” Underwood told PEOPLE. “I went into this one reflecting on how CALIA always helps me feel energized, and I hope women feel a similar sense of rejuvenation and motivation, whether they’re concentrating on their fitness after having a baby or working toward another fitness goal. It’s designed to help women stay on the path!”