Carrie Underwood Reveals She Was Hospitalized for Three Days While Explaining Show Cancellations

Carrie Underwood recently canceled multiple shows in Europe for undisclosed reasons, but during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, the singer revealed the reason for her absence.

“Basically I got a viral thing,” Underwood recalled. “I woke up, I had vertigo and I could not stand up. It was crazy.”

As she was overseas at the time, the American Idol winner said that she ended up in a German hospital for three days.

“They were so sweet and so nice,” she shared. “We were in our rooms trying to learn German and trying to communicate with the people.”

“I learned one phrase,” she cracked, adding that she learned to say “No meat please” in German. As fans know, Underwood is a vegetarian.

The 35-year-old very rarely cancels shows, so for her to do so meant something serious was happening.

“I don’t cancel shows,” she said. “I will drag myself onto the stage and perform if I have the flu or whatever.”

Underwood was scheduled to perform at the Long Road Fest in the UK, as well as Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park.

“We’re overwhelmed by the support we’ve received from our Country Family both on and off stage. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” a statement read on the festival’s Facebook page announcing the cancellation.

Underwood also faced another scrapped performance on Friday, Sept. 14, when her concert during the Today show was canceled due to Hurricane Florence.

“Due to NBC News’ ongoing coverage of Hurricane Florence, the concert with Carrie Underwood originally scheduled for tomorrow, September 14, on the TODAY plaza has been canceled,” the show tweeted on Thursday.

The performance was slated to mark the release of Underwood’s new album, Cry Pretty, which hit shelves on Friday. The project saw Underwood step into the producer’s chair for the first time as co-producer with David Garcia, and the star told PopCulture and other media that the album is her most personal yet.

“There’s a lot of really personal songs on this album,” she said. “2017 was just, it was a year full of ups and downs for a lot of reasons, and a lot of reasons I’m not quite ready to talk about. But, I feel like it made its way. Life, when you’re writing, kind of makes its way into what you’re doing. I feel like this was the first or the most that I could really inject myself into what I was writing.”

“I’ve always been good at writing stories about other people, and not so great writing about myself,” she continued. “I felt like through all the ups and down of last year and the beginning of this year, I had to. That’s just what was on my mind and on my heart.”

Photo Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon