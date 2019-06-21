Carrie Underwood Honored at Wisconsin Show With Replica of Her Head in Cheese

Carrie Underwood was just honored with an unusual gift at her recent Wisconsin show while on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 – a replica of her head made entirely of cheese! Underwood shared the impressive photo on social media.

The @fiservforum outdid themselves tonight! This is me…carved into a 40 lb block of Wisconsin cheese in honor of our show here in Milwaukee! I’m speechless!!! 🧀 #CryPrettyTour360 #WheresTheWine pic.twitter.com/zC4IVQzP1w — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 20, 2019

“The [Fiserv Forum] outdid themselves tonight!” Underwood posted. “This is me…carved into a 40 lb block of Wisconsin cheese in honor of our show here in Milwaukee! I’m speechless!!! [cheese emoji] #CryPrettyTour360 #WheresTheWine.”

Underwood might have been impressed by the massive cheese head, but she likely didn’t eat much of it. The singer is on the road with fellow opening act Runaway June, who previously revealed Underwood is almost entirely vegan.

“Carrie is super healthy, so catering will be really nice,” Cooke told PopCulture.com. “And she’s almost fully vegan, or she is vegan.”

“I think she’s mostly vegan,” Mulholland interjected.

“She said she’s like, 98 percent vegan,” continued Cooke. “Which means, she said, if there’s butter in a muffin or something, I won’t freak out.”

Whether or not Underwood indulged in the cheese, she is certainly enjoying her time on her Cry Pretty Tour, especially since she is joined by her husband, Mike Fisher, and children Isaiah and Jacob.

“[CALIA] + coffee + kid = just another day at the office! I love my job,” Underwood wrote on a recent Instagram post, using the hashtags “#BringYourKidToWorkDay #EveryDay #Soundcheck #StayThePath #CryPrettyTour360”

Still, touring with her family does pose its own unique set of challenges, especially with her infant son Jacob.

“I must be a duck, like, calm on the surface and paddling like crazy underneath,” Underwood previously shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s definitely a different ballgame because he’s so much younger than Isaiah was when I took him on the road. There’s a huge difference between four months and 11 months. You know, I wasn’t feeding Isaiah in the middle of the night.”

The Oklahoma native is also joined on the road by Maddie & Tae. The Cry Pretty Tour 360 will continue this weekend with stops in Minnesota and Nebraska, which will be her final two shows before she heads to the UK and Canada. The United States leg of her tour will continue in September. Find dates at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jason Kempin