Carrie Underwood Explains ‘Heavenly’ Reason She Used a Choir on ‘Love Wins’

Carrie Underwood is about to score another Top 10 hit with her latest single, “Love Wins.” The anthemic song, written by Underwood along with Brett James and David Garcia, features a choir for part of the song – a bold move that Underwood knew early on was the right decision.

“Musically with this song, just the more it was building, it just felt so right to have a choir on it,” Underwood explained. “There’s something, and you can overdo it for sure, and you can needlessly put a choir on a song, but … there’s something that’s heavenly about it and how it all comes out and you’re like, ‘Ahhhhh.’ There’s just something that makes my heart jump when I hear this. A choir just felt right.”

“Love Wins, which says, in part, “I, I believe you and me are sisters and brothers / And I, I believe we’re made to be here for each other / And we’ll never fall if we walk hand in hand / Put a world that seems broken together again / Yeah I, I believe in the end love wins,” has an important message that the Oklahoma native believes is now more important than ever.

“This song to me, it’s such a special song in a time that I think people need to be reminded to love one another,” Underwood previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “And as a Christian I’m like, ‘We were told to love God and love each other. Love our neighbors as ourselves.’ So I love this song, and I hope it resonates with people.”

Underwood was inspired to write “Love Wins” as she saw how much turmoil and divisiveness was in the news, intending to spread light in what may seem like an otherwise dark time.

“I do think that we as humans are inherently good and we need to remember that. Because we’re different, that doesn’t make somebody else bad, it just makes us different,” Underwood explained. “We wanted that song to be hopeful and to maybe make somebody stop and think about that.”

“We weren’t trying to speak negatively about our world, because we live in an amazing world, but I feel like we get really caught up in surface things and I feel like in this world, we’re quick to get angry at each other,” she continued. “I personally think that we’re all different for a reason. I feel like if you just sit down and talk to somebody who’s not like you and keep it calm, we can all learn from each other.”

Underwood’s “Love Wins” will be featured in the soundtrack for the upcoming movie, Breakthrough, starring Chrissy Metz and Topher Grace. “Love Wins” is the second single released from her Cry Pretty album. Download the single on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt