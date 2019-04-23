Carrie Underwood Shares Heartwarming Easter Prayer Offered by Son Isaiah

Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, are sharing an adorable – and humorous – Easter prayer offered by their 4-year-old son, Isaiah.

“Isaiah’s bed time prayer finished with ‘Jesus thanks for going in the tomb and thanks for getting out all by yourself,’” Fisher wrote, along with the praying hands emoji, with Underwood retweeting her son’s sweet message.

Underwood also shared her own Easter message to kick off the holiday.

Happy Easter, everyone! May your day be filled with family, friends and love! For He is risen! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 21, 2019

“Happy Easter, everyone!” she wrote. “May your day be filled with family, friends and love! For He is risen!”

Underwood only has a couple more weeks at home, before she kicks off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 on May 1, with both Isaiah and infant son, Jacob, in tow. But whether at home or on the road, the American Idol alum admits she is adjusting to being a mother of two.

“We’re still figuring out our groove, to be honest,” Underwood confessed to E! News. “I don’t know if we’ll ever figure it out.”

“Immediately when you come home with your baby, my other son, Isaiah, just seemed like a big boy,” she added. “He’s a real boy now! We’re just figuring things out.”

Underwood recently opened up about an incident in a restaurant with Jacob, who created a big mess – and hopes to share more of those moments, so people can see she is just like anoy other mom.

“That’s life,” she said. “For some reason, I feel like people expect more of us ‘celebrities,’ which that’s even a weird word.”

“Everyone is busy showing the highlight reels of their life, but life is messy,” she continued. “I’m a mom first and foremost. That’s my favorite. I love my job but that’s my favorite role to play. Life is messy — we’re just all figuring things out and it’s fun.”

Underwood might be famous, but she insists juggling child care responsibility is the same for her as any other woman.

“That’s just what moms do,” she maintained. “I don’t care if you’re me, and you’re on tour or whatever, or if you’re a teacher, or you’re a stay-at-home mom, or you’re doing whatever you’re doing. You figure out how to juggle. And I’m just gonna figure out how to juggle.”

Underwood will kick off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in Greensboro, North Carolina, with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June serving as her opening acts. A list of all of her upcoming shows can be found at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

