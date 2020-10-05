Carrie Underwood Is Having Trouble Finding the Halloween Costume Her Son Wants

✖

Halloween is now less than one month away, and while many festivities will surely be altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, many kids are still wanting to dress up for the holiday, including Carrie Underwood's 5-year-old son Isaiah. In a new interview with RADIO.com's Katie & Company, the singer revealed that her older son wants to be Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas, though it seems that the character's costume is only offered for adults.

"I'm having some trouble finding that costume, only because it's for adults," she said. "Lord help us if I have to make 'Ooogie Boogie.' So, we're gonna see. Maybe I'll get a potato sack-type of situation, a burlap sack. Maybe I can make one out of that, I'm not sure. Wish me luck!" As for the rest of the family's costumes, Underwood is also unsure. "I don't know what we're going to be for Halloween," she shared. "We've done the pumpkin carving thing... so we've got some decorations."

Last year, Isaiah dressed as The Grinch when the family celebrated Halloween while on the road with Underwood on her Cry Pretty Tour 360. Underwood's husband Mike Fisher dressed as "Buck Daniels," baby Jacob was The Grinch's canine sidekick, Max, and Underwood wore a pink Care Bear onesie.

This year, instead of traveling the country, Underwood and Fisher have been at home with their sons, binge-watching a few new favorite shows when their boys are asleep for the night.

"They go to bed at about 8 o'clock, and right now my husband and I get to sit and watch a couple episodes of something," Underwood shared. "We really got into Yellowstone, and we binged that for a while, but then we had to watch this past season. Appointment TV, I think is what they call it." The Grammy winner added that one of the couple's favorite characters is Rip (Cole Hauser) because "he does bad things, but it's because he's so loyal."

"It's like, he can do terrible things like kill people, but it's for the right reasons?" she continued. "Plus, he's like a manly dude.... a manly-man cowboy!"