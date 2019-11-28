Carrie Underwood Happily Gives up Her Healthy Eating During the Holidays

Carrie Underwood might be known for her intense workouts and healthy diets, but she admits she lets some of that go, especially during the holidays. The Oklahoma native doesn’t always know how or where she will spend Thanksgiving, but she does plan on eating all of her favorite foods, even the ones high in calories.

“We don’t have too many set-in-stone Thanksgiving traditions,” Underwood shared with her record label. “I find myself a lot of times working on or around Thanksgiving or unable to get home or whatever. We try to be together, but sometimes that just doesn’t work out. But I think it’s just about we eat. I eat a lot every year on Thanksgiving.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I never skip THAT tradition,” she added with a laugh. “But yeah, that’s the gist of it, and I’m kind of lucky. I get two Thanksgivings, because I also get to celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving with my husband’s family, so if I don’t hit one, I’ll definitely be able to get the other one.”

Underwood has plenty to be thankful for this year, including her husband, Mike Fisher, and her two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, as well as her massively successful Cry Pretty Tour 360, which wrapped up at the end of October.

“My list of things I’m thankful for is too vast,” Underwood gushed. “First and foremost, my family. We had a baby earlier this year, which is crazy to think about all of the things that we’ve done and thinking about starting off this year pregnant and having a baby and all of the places that he’s already seen. I’m thankful for health and we’ve had safety along all of our travels.

“Of course, I’m thankful for the tour and I’m thankful to the fans that have come out to see us,” she continued. “There’s a lot to be thankful for. God has blessed us with some incredible stuff and hopefully we’ve done good with what we’ve been blessed with.”

The American Idol alum can also add a couple more trophies to her list of things she is grateful for this year. Underwood just received two American Music Awards for Favorite Country Album (for Cry Pretty) and Favorite Female Country Artist.

“Thank you Mike, Isaiah, Jacob – my boys, going out on the road with us this year,” Underwood said from stage. “It was hard, but it was amazing. You guys are my whole world, so I love you so much.”

Underwood also praised the fans who came out night after night to her sold-out concerts.

“Thank you to the fans,” she continued. “Thank you so much. You guys support each and every one of us. You’re the ones that show up to the shows. You’re the ones that stream the music, buy the music. You guys love on us so well. Thank you so much for that. And I want to thank the AMAs for making this awards show fan-voted, because they’re the ones that matter. They’re the ones that count. They’re the ones that allow us to do what we do.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin