Carrie Underwood’s Glastonbury Festival Photos Set Comments Section on Fire

Carrie Underwood’s photos from her performance at Glastonbury festival in the U.K. has set social media on fire. The music festival taking place June 26 to 30 in Glastonbury gathered many talented acts, including Underwood Saturday on the Pyramid stage. The country star shared a series of photos from her set on Instagram that had fans throwing compliments her way.

“[Glastonbury Festival] you’re beautiful!” Underwood wrote in the caption of the stunning photos, including a photo of the mother of two showing off her legs backstage.

The singer also featured a photo of herself during the performance, wearing a black patterned shirt and some jean shorts. The final photo showed off the stage from the festival as well as the crowds standing in the sun to see the “Southbound” crooner’s performance.

“Are you kidding me? So gorgeous!!” one fan commented, along with some heart-eyes emoji.

“*sees these pictures, puts workout clothes on*” one fan wrote, with another replying, “I do that every day & I still don’t have her legs yet!!”

“Your legs are always perfect!” another user commented.

“Beautiful told my mom you were going to win AI at your auditions and haven’t let no one down since,” another user commented.

A user who tuned in wrote: “Just saw Southbound on BBC2! Such a cool festival to play!”

“Love this look!! You’re so beautiful, Carrie. I hope you’re having a blast overseas,” another fan commented.

Underwood has been having a blast around the world for her Cry Pretty Tour 360 along with her sons Isaiah, 4, and baby Jacob. The singer previously admitted to press traveling with the two boys comes with its own set of challenges.

“I must be a duck, calm on the surface and paddling like crazy underneath,” Underwood shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s definitely a different ballgame because [Jacob’s] so much younger than Isaiah was when I took him on the road. There’s a huge difference between four months and 11 months. I wasn’t feeding Isaiah in the middle of the night. It’s like he knows when I have a really busy morning or a ton of stuff to do the next day, because that’s the night that he’s going to be up like four or five times. Like last night.”

Still she says she is happy to have the opportunity to work and still spend time with her family.

“It’s great that I have the kind of job where I can bring my kids with me,” Underwood noted. “They’re around, and when I have to step away and go ‘Mommy has to go work,’ there’s a great support unit around me that, they got it. And then when I’m done, I come back and we do our best to make things as normal as possible and try to stick to some sort of schedule. This is our life, and I’m lucky that they get to be around.”