Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and More Getting Exclusive Shows on Apple Music Radio

Apple announced on Tuesday that it is launching Apple Music Radio, which will include Apple Music 1, previously Beats 1, and two new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, beginning the same day. Apple Music Country is seeking to be the "definitive place for every lane of an increasingly diverse genre," including a mix of today's country "while introducing fans to the stars of tomorrow and reminding them of the legendary artists and tracks that have shaped and defined country music along the way."

The station will also launch with a number of exclusive artist-hosted shows including programs helmed by Carrie Underwood and Florida Georgia Line. Underwood announced on Tuesday that her show will be titled XO Radio, while FGL's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will host FGL House Party Radio. Luke Bryan will have his Party Barn Radio and Morgan Wallen will treat fans to Happy Hour Radio, along with a number of their contemporaries with programs of their own.

Other country artists hosting exclusive shows include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, BRELAND, Luke Combs, Morgan Evans, Pat Green, Willie Jones, Chrissy Metz, Midland, Rissi Palmer and The Shires. Producers and songwriters like Dave Cobb, Jesse Frasure and Luke Laird, and journalist Hunter Kelly will also host their own programs.

Ashley Eicher and Kelly McCartney will have weekly shows and Kelleigh Bannen, Ty Bentli, Bree, Alecia Davis, Ward Guenther, Nada, and Tiera will serve as daily on-air hosts for Apple Music Country. Fans can stream Apple Music radio wherever they listen to Apple Music, including iPhone, iPad, iPod, CarPlay, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod, and on the web at music.apple.com. They can also ask Siri to play "Apple Music 1," "Apple Music Hits," or "Apple Music Country."

"Apple Music is home - it's home to artists, it's home to fans, and it's home to incredible music," Zane Lowe, Apple Music's global creative director and host, said in a statement. "I'm an obsessive music nerd. I love searching for the most exciting new artists and playing them right alongside the most essential, established artists of our time, because great music does not know the difference and Apple Music fans just want to hear great music. That's what Apple Music radio is all about."