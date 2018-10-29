Carrie Underwood Flips the Switch for Opry Goes Pink

Carrie Underwood teamed up with the Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 26 in the fight against breast cancer, with the star on hand at the famed venue to flip the switch to turn the Opry’s barn backdrop pink.

Clad in a gauzy pink dress patterned with black flowers, Underwood flipped the switch, with the new backdrop celebrating survivors and raising awareness for the fight against breast cancer.

The American Idol winner, who had previously flipped the switch in 2009, also performed during the show.

“Every time I get to step out on the Opry stage is an honor, but tonight was extra special,” Underwood said in a press release. “When I flipped that switch and saw the Opry barn light up pink, it was just overwhelming and powerful knowing what the night meant for so many women. It was so beautiful to see so many survivors in the audience and backstage, and to be able to celebrate them and their fight.”

The two-show event was the 10th Edition of Opry Goes Pink, which is the Opry’s partnership with the Susan G. Komen Foundation. In addition to Underwood, artists and breast cancer survivors Anita Cochran, Karen Mills and Rita Wilson performed, as did Ronnie Milsap, Riders In The Sky, Gone West featuring Colbie Caillat and more.

In partnership, the Opry is donating five dollars from each ticket sold since the announcement of the evening’s shows to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Underwood sported pink once again on Monday when she shared a selfie promoting her activewear line, CALIA by Carrie, by modeling a cozy baby pink jacket.

“Ready for Fall with my @CALIAbyCarrie Moto Hybrid Jacket! #StayThePath,” she wrote.

All this pink might make fans think the singer is expecting a baby girl, but the 35-year-old isn’t ready to share that information quite yet.

“I feel like everybody knows so much about us,” she told E! News at the recent CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville. “We just kinda want to keep a little secret for a while.”

Underwood is likely due in just a few months, and shared that she feels just like any other pregnant woman who has to go to work.

“I feel good,” she said. “I just have a strange job. I feel like I’m a working mom, pregnant, I got my stuff to do, you know, it’s just an interesting job I have, but I’m just like every other pregnant lady trying to go to work.”

Photo Credit: Grand Ole Opry LLC. / Chris Hollo