Carrie Underwood Gives First TV Performance of ‘Ghosts on the Stereo’

Carrie Underwood‘s album Cry Pretty was released in September, and the star has since been making the promotional rounds for the project. This week, she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a pre-taped performance, singing three songs from the record during a mini outdoor set.

One of the trio, “Ghosts on the Stereo,” made its television debut with Underwood’s performance, the American Idol winner taking the stage in a shimmering gray top that showed off her growing baby bump.

“Ghosts on the Stereo” was written by Andrew Dorff, Hillary Lindsey and Tom Douglas and finds a heartbroken Underwood home alone, though she’s not too despondent thanks to her companions — Hank Williams, Merle Haggard and George Jones.

“‘Cause what you don’t know is I’m throwin’ a party / And everybody tonight is feelin’ alright with some Jack in their Coke,” she sings. “The records are spinnin’ and the speakers are smokin’ / There ain’t no last call, I’m havin’ a ball with Hank, Haggard and Jones.”

The 35-year-old’s powerful voice easily moved between registers as she sang the soulful verses before heading into the song’s anthemic chorus, thrilling the crowd with her vocal acrobatics.

Underwood also performed the album’s title track, which was its first single, as well as current single “Love Wins.”

Along with her singles, the soon-to-be mom of two has been sharing other selections from her new album during televised performances, most recently singing the emotional ballad “Spinning Bottles” during the American Music Awards on Oct. 9.

During the ceremony, the star picked up the award for Favorite Female Artist — Country, her 13th American Music Award since her first win back in 2006.

Underwood thanked God, her family and her fans in her speech, later sharing a few more words on social media.

“Such a wonderful night! I am honored and humbled by the love I received from you all tonight,” she wrote. “I made absolutely no sense in my speech and didn’t say half of what I should’ve, but I want you all to know that your support means everything to me! Also, I am beyond honored to be in the company of such talented ladies like [Maren Morris] and [Kelsea Ballerini] to represent the women of Country Music tonight. That said, I’m off to peel this dress off and cuddle up to my little man! I shall go to bed with a full and happy heart! And, of course, thank you [AMAs] for having me and for letting the fans call the shots!”

Photo Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live!