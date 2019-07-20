Carrie Underwood Fans Weigh in on Her Remarks Over Never Wearing Skimpy Bikinis

Carrie Underwood recently revealed that she no longer wears skimpy bikinis, even though she is in great shape. The 36-year-old country star said she stopped wearing barely-there swimsuits even before becoming a mother. Her recent comments were embraced by Underwood’s fans, many of whom feel the same way.

“I feel like with swimwear, growing up in my teenage years, early 20s, I couldn’t wear a triangle swimsuit,” the “Cry Pretty” singer told PEOPLE this week. “I can’t do it, it’s not going to happen. It would never have happened.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This week, Underwood unveiled new “sporty” bathing suit looks for her CALIA collection, which is available at Dick’s Sporting Goods stores, at an event in the Hamptons.

“I’ve had women come up to me and be like, ‘Thank you! I can take my teenage daughter and we can get things that are cute but also appropriate for her and for me,’” Underwood said. “And I think of myself running after my crazy kids and being at hotel pools, wanting to be cute but also not wanting to worry about things. Everything stays where it’s supposed to!”

Fans on social media also love her swimwear line and agreed with Underwood when it came to skimpy swimsuits.

“Looove her swim lines every year. So classy,” one fan wrote on Facebook.

Some said Underwood does not need to follow that fashion trend “because she is a respectable person” and “because she’s a lady.”

“She’s very down to earth. Love how she dresses. Love how much respect she has for herself and her husband. She looks good in a tank top and shorts. Beautiful person,” another user wrote on Facebook.

“She can dress how she wants! She always looks beautiful,” added another.

Underwood and her husband, NHL player Mike Fisher, celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on July 10. The couple are parents to 5-month-old Jacob and 4-year-old Isiah, who loves to swim.

“My son is a fish, he loves being in the water,” Underwood told PEOPLE, adding that she prefers “being by the water or on the water, not so much in it. But it’s nice watching him, maybe having a glass of wine by the pool.”

Underwood and Fisher did not do anything exciting to make their ninth wedding anniversary.

“We had gotten horses recently and I hadn’t gotten to really get to know them because my life has been nutso,” Underwood said. “So we took the horses out and I got to ride for the first time.”

The couple also had a romantic dinner date at a restaurant only five minutes from their home. Thankfully, they found someone to watch their sons while they ate out.

On Saturday night, Underwood will perform at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville before taking an extended break from the road. Her Cry Pretty 360 tour resumes on Sept. 10 in San Diego and ends on Oct. 31 in Detroit.

Photo credit: Getty Images