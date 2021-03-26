Carrie Underwood Performs 'Just As I Am' on 'Today'

✖

Carrie Underwood officially released her gospel album My Savior on March 26, kicking off a day of promotion with a performance of "Just As I Am" on the Today show. The pre-recorded performance featured the star on stage with her band and several members of a choir behind her, a backdrop showing colored fabric rippling in the breeze.

You can watch Underwood's performance here. "Just As I Am" is a hymn written by Charlotte Elliott in 1835 about presenting yourself to God just as you are. "Just as I am - without one plea / But that Thy blood was shed for me," the song begins. "And that Thou bidst me come to Thee / O Lamb of God, I come!" "Just As I Am" has been recorded by a number of artists including Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Alan Jackson.

"I grew up on this music," Underwood said on Today. "It's such a pillar of who I am as a person, but also as an artist. Because this was the first time that I got to sing on stage and so many artists do get their start singing in church because it is such a warm, loving environment. And that's your community and they're so supportive and that's the same with me, I sang these songs when I was little and now as an adult they hold such a higher purpose and deeper meaning for me singing these lyrics."

She added, "I hope people find some peace and some comfort in these songs." The Oklahoma native will further celebrate the project on Easter Sunday with a livestream performance from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The special will stream live globally on her official Facebook page at 11:00 AM Central Time on April 4th and will feature appearances by gospel singer CeCe Winans and NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart. The concert will be available to view for 48 hours after its initial airing and donations accepted throughout the livestream and for 48 hours after will benefit Save the Children.

"This is an album I have always wanted to record and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way," Underwood said in a statement. "It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family."