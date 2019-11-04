Carrie Underwood Gets Emotional Reflecting on End of Cry Pretty Tour 360

The Cry Pretty Tour 360 is history for Carrie Underwood, with her final show taking place on Thursday, Oct. 31. Underwood reflected on the end of the six-month tour on social media, getting emotional as she opened up about the entire experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Nov 3, 2019 at 12:52pm PST

“I just want to say a sincere and heartfelt thank you to all of you who have come out to watch the show,” Underwood said in a video she posted. “It’s truly been a special one for all of us, and our band and crew, and everybody behind the scenes have just been absolutely amazing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s one to remember,” she continued through tears, “and you guys are the ones who made it happen, so thank you so much.”

In a separate series of videos, Underwood shared highlights from the Cry Pretty Tour 360, including footage of opening acts Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, as well as moments with her husband, Mike Fisher, and children Isaiah and Elijah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Nov 4, 2019 at 6:21am PST

Underwood just dropped “Drinking Alone” as her next single from her Cry Pretty record, one of the more melancholy songs on the diverse set of tunes.

“I just wanted to be completely creative to see what would happen,” Underwood previously stated. “I feel like some themes that kind of weave their way through the entire album are ones that are just very real and very much about life and very sincere and emotional and soulful. Of course, we have some fun songs on there too, but there’s a lot of me on this album. I think when people listen to it, they’ll definitely hear that.”

Underwood’s next appearance is at the 2019 CMA Awards. The Oklahoma native will host the show, with help from Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, and will also perform “Drinking Alone.” She is nominated for three CMA Awards: for Album of the Year (for Cry Pretty), Female Vocalist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year, a category she shares with Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Vivien Killilea