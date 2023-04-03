Carrie Underwood Effortlessly Owns the Stage at the CMT Music Awards 2023
Carrie Underwood blew fans away with her dazzling performance of "Hate My Heart" during the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2. The crowd roared along with Underwood's performance of the song, the latest single from her Denim & Rhinestones album, as she delivered punchy guitar riffs and plenty of attitude to the track. Underwood wore glitzy black shorts and a pink jacket that sparkled with pink, bedazzled hearts during her set. Flashing lights glowed onstage throughout her performance, and fireworks lit up the sky at the end of the song. The nighttime outdoor performance took place in downtown Austin, Texas, steps away from the awards show venue and with the Texas Capitol dome in the distance.
"Hate My Heart" was a finalist for the CMT Music Awards' coveted Video of the Year award. The category had sixteen nominees initially, but fans whittled it down to six by voting in the weeks leading up to the ceremony. Just before the ceremony, the top three contenders were revealed. In addition to Underwood and Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown's "Thank God," which won, as well as Hardy and Lainey Wilson's "Wait in the Truck" represented the top three. Moreover, the video for "Ghost Story," the lead single from Denim & Rhinestones, also received a nomination for Female Video of the Year. With 25 CMT Music Awards trophies in total, Underwood is the winningest artist in the program's history. And while the country star went home empty-handed this year, her fans still consider her the number one artist of the night. Read on to discover what viewers thought of Underwood's glitzy CMT performance.
She is fire.
Award or not, no one is out here performing like @carrieunderwood in country music. She is fire. #CMTAwards2023— Krystal Clark, M.Ed. (@krystalnclark) April 3, 2023
Leg day.
A scene from my one act play Carrie Underwood Everyday At The Gym:
Carrie: Leg day?
Trainer: Leg day.
Luv je— John Eddie (@JohnEddieMusic) April 3, 2023
The Super Bowl Halftime Show?
GIVE @carrieunderwood THE SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW NOW!! #CMTawards— American Country Music Chatter (@ACMC_Country) April 3, 2023
A league of her own.
What an AMAZING and EXPLOSIVE performance. @CarrieUnderwood is on a league of her own. Best performance of "Hate My Heart" so far. VIDEO OF THE YEAR, WE ARE COMING! https://t.co/JF6qBE7QEK— B 💎✨ (@likeasong94) April 3, 2023
Now That Is How You Entertain!
CARRIE UNDERWOOD JUST SHUT DOWN THE ENTIRE STREET? YOU SEE THAT CROWD. NOW THAT IS HOW YOU ENTERTAIN! #CMTawards pic.twitter.com/TpTLTrkwzD— b(urn) (@backslidingben) April 3, 2023
Undisputed Queen of Country
Carrie Underwood going from American Idol to the undisputed Queen of Country will never not impress me every time her dominance is reinforced #CMTAwards2023— KD #bbtg (@BbgameKd) April 3, 2023
