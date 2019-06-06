Carrie Underwood Did Not Just Get a ‘Faith’ Tattoo, Despite Rumor

Carrie Underwood is shutting down reports that she recently got the word “faith” tattooed on her finger.

A representative for the country crooner confirmed to PopSugar that Underwood, 36, did not recently get any new ink. In the statement, it was explained that the person tagged in a recent photo that sparked the rumors is not her, but rather someone else entirely.

Speculation that Underwood had added to her skin art with a third tattoo was first prompted on Sunday, June 2, when celebrity tattoo artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena shared a photo of the newest tattoo who had just inked onto a customer: “faith” delicately written along the inside of a woman’s finger.

Although the photo tagged George Michael’s official account, likely in reference to the caption in which Valena encouraged followers to “tag someone who’s faith you admire,” many fans began to speculate that the new ink was being donned on the finger of Underwood.

“C’mon Carrie! Love this,” one person wrote.

“Is it Carrie?” another asked.

Although the singer didn’t comment on the speculation, she has been open in the past about the role of faith in her life. Following the performance of her then recently released song “Love Wins” at the 2018 CMA Awards in Nashville, she had told PopCulture.com backstage that faith was the source of her message in the song.

“This song to me, it’s such a special song in a time that I think people need to be reminded to love one another,” she said. “And as a Christian I’m like, ‘We were told to love God and love each other. Love our neighbors as ourselves.’ So I love this song, and I hope it resonates with people.”

And while it doesn’t seem that Underwood is ready to convey that message on her skin, she does have two tattoos, a four-leaf clover and a black cat that she got while in college and that remain very well concealed beneath clothing. Speaking to Redbook in 2013, Underwood explained that neither of the tattoos “mean anything.”

When not beating down rumors of new ink, the country singer is plenty busy. Along with welcoming her second child with husband Mike Fisher in January, son Jacob, Underwood is currently busy with her Cry Pretty 360 tour. She also snagged CMT Awards for Female Video for “Love Wins” and Video of the Year for “Cry Pretty,” making her the most awarded performer in the show’s history.

