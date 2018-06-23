Carrie Underwood Dazzles on Red Carpet of Radio Disney Music Awards

Carrie Underwood looked amazing as she walked the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards red carpet.

The “Cry Pretty” singer beamed before the awards ceremony at Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood Friday, sporting a fun patterned dress with black, sheer overlay. She accessorized with a few rings and some drop-down earrings.

Underwood is clearly feeling more confident in the spotlight after recovering from facial injuries she suffered after falling at her home in Nashville in November. She kept her makeup neutral and let her blonde hair loose, flowing over her shoulder.

The singer, Entertainment Tonight reports, who is receiving the Hero Award during the ceremony, took a moment to pose alongside The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson on the red carpet. Clarkson is being honored with the Icon Award at the event.

The 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards will air Saturday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel, and multiple Disney-branded platforms, including Radio Disney, the Radio Disney app, the DisneyNOW app and Disney.com/RDMA

Since returning to the spotlight, Underwood has also been hitting the gym, with many fans wishing for workout tips from the superstar.

The singer’s trainer, Erin Oprea, recently shared tips on how to get Underwood’s famous legs, in an interview with CMT.com

“So many clients come to us and they want Carrie’s legs,” Oprea shared. “What I tell them is, ‘The answer is, you get those legs from hard work, determination and discipline.’”

Oprea also revealed another key to the mom of one’s legs, noting, “You can’t be afraid of weights. Weights make pretty muscles.”

The trainer noted, however, that Underwood is ultimately responsible for her enviable figure.

“I can’t take any of the credit,” she explained. “Carrie did the work, not me. It’s her; she does it all. I’m just there to supervise and be her biggest cheerleader.”

The singer recently performed her hit single “Cry Pretty” at the CMT Awards, with many fans commenting on her legs during the performance.

“Cry Pretty” is the title track of Underwood’s sixth studio album. The song was written with The Love Junkies, made up of Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose.

“The first single is a song I love so much and can’t wait to share with you,” Underwood said in a statement in April. “The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back. It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life. It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!”

Cry Pretty, the album comes out on Sept. 14.