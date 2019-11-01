Carrie Underwood Rocks Care Bears Onesie Alongside Mike Fisher and Kids in Adorable Halloween Photo

Carrie Underwood closed out her Cry Pretty Tour 360 with a show in Detroit on Halloween on Thursday, and the singer dressed up for the occasion ahead of her show along with husband Mike Fisher and their two sons. The “Drinking Alone” singer shared a snap of her family standing in front of a step and repeat banner, with Underwood dressed in a bright pink Care Bears onesie, channeling her best “Cheer Bear.” Meanwhile, Fisher was in a tank top, jeans, hat, sunglasses and giant mustache as “Buck Daniels;” the couple’s 4-year-old son Isaiah was in full green paint and fur as The Grinch, courtesy of his mom who was seen doing his makeup earlier in an Instagram Story; and, baby Jacob was a tiny version of Max the dog.

“Hope everyone had a good #Halloween !” Underwood wrote. “Lots of love from Cheer Bear, The Grinch, Max and Buck Daniels…”

Underwood’s fans are affectionately known as the “Care Bears,” so it’s only fitting that she chose the colorful onesie for her Halloween look on a show day. After the concert, the Grammy winner reflected on her tour, sharing a number of photos from the evening on social media and thanking everyone who made the trek possible.

“Aaaaaaandd, that’s a wrap on the #CryPrettyTour360!” she wrote. “It’s been a blast and a blessing! Thanks to all the band and crew and behind the scenes folks that made it all happen night after night and thanks to each and every fan that came out to see us! I’m truly going to miss this tour and all the people on it! How on earth did I get so lucky?!?!”

Fisher, who has been out on the road for much of his wife’s tour, recently praised Underwood’s work ethic in a sweet post on Instagram.

“If I had a dollar every time someone on tour said ‘I don’t know how she does it’ I’d be rich [smiley face emoticon]. I wish everyone could see how she does it!” he wrote. “She still gets up a couple times a night with Jacob. Wakes up and makes sure everyone is fed, then works out for 90 minutes (a workout much harder then mine) Then gets ready for the show with soundcheck etc, then meets dozen of fans,then meets radio people and then goes out and sings her heart out for 2 hours, then gets on the bus and on to the next city for a repeat. It really is amazing how she does it all.”

“Hard work is more important then talent in everything and she has loads of both but the short answer of how she does it is that God’s given her a crazy voice and determination (and energy) to be able to do what He’s called her to do! I love watching her do her thing and showing people the gift that God’s given her. He’s the only explanation to the question ‘I don’t know how she does it.’”

