Carrie Underwood Boasts About Nearly Perfect Rehearsal Before Cry Pretty Tour 360

Carrie Underwood is only two days away from kicking off her Cry Pretty Tour 360, and she just finished her final tour rehearsal, which she says was nearly perfect, before hitting the road.

“We just ran through the show, from time to bottom, with relatively few pauses,” Underwood said as she walked backstage. “I’m not going to say stops. I’m going to say pauses. Brief pauses. It felt good! It felt good! Exciting.

View this post on Instagram I totally knew we’d make it!😉 #CryPrettyTour360 A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 28, 2019 at 6:00pm PDT

“Not that I didn’t think we wouldn’t make it,” she added with a laugh while shaking her head.

The Oklahoma native also shared another video, showing off her massive stage.

View this post on Instagram Welcome to my playground! #CryPrettyTour360 A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 27, 2019 at 6:03pm PDT

“Welcome to my playground!” Underwood captioned that video, using the hashtag [Cry Pretty Tour 360].

Underwood’s tour, which is scheduled to wrap up at the end of October, will take her to some of the biggest venues in the country – a challenge she welcomes.

“I absolutely love my stage being in the middle of the arena,” Underwood acknowledged to her record label, UMG Nashville. “There is something about it that I feel so much more connected with every single person in that building. I feel like we’ve always done a great job of having big amazing stage sets and putting on a show, but there’s something completely different … I remember with the Storyteller Tour, I was like, ‘Ooh, I hope this is going to be okay. I’m changing everything up.’

“But there was just some connection happening,” she added. “I could see everybody in the arena, every single face. I could have individual connections with people.”

The American Idol alum has the perfect summer anthem to perform while on tour: her latest single, “Southbound.” The festive, uptempo tune, which is perfect for warm weather shows, took a lot of effort from Underwood and her co-writers, Josh Miller and David Garcia.

“We get in a room, and I had the title,” Underwood recounted. “I was like, ‘This sounds like fun, I think. We can do something fun with this.’ But then you realize how tricky for some reason it is to be a woman and write kind of a drinking party boat song. It’s strange. You wouldn’t think it would be any different, but for some reason, I feel like a guy could get away with saying this line that we just threw out there, but I can’t for some reason.”

Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 kicks off on May 1 in Greensboro, N.C., with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June serving as her opening acts. Find dates at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

