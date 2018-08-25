Carrie Underwood’s Baby Bump Makes On-Stage Debut With Keith Urban

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban fans have been listening to the pair’s collaboration “The Fighter” since 2016, but some lucky fans got to hear it in a whole new way on Friday night.

Underwood made a surprise appearance during Urban’s Friday night show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, to perform the hit track.

As captured in the video below, Urban and his band went into the song as usual. However, he soon turned to his left and was greeted by Underwood emerging, mic-in-hand.

The soon-to-be mother-of-two is seen strutting out as she belts out her parts from “The Fighter,” which originally appeared on Urban’s 2016 album Ripcord.

Underwood is seen wearing a black shirt and blazer combo paired with grey pants and black boots as she greets Urban, who is rocking a torn grey T shirt and jeans.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram after the performance to share the moment and reflect on what a joy it is to perform with Urban.

“Will it ever suck getting to sing with Keith Urban??? No. The answer is no,” Underwood wrote with string of emojis. “Such an incredible and LOUD crowd at the Bridgestone Arena tonight!!! I know you guys all had a blast! Thanks for having me up there with ya’ KU!”

The clip has already been watched more than 560,000 times and liked more than 90,000 times.

In addition to Underwood, Urban also brought out several other guest acts throughout the night, including: Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley Ryan, Shy Carter, Larkin Poe, Kassi Ashton and the Tennessee State University marching band

Urban’s Graffiti U tour will continue with North American stops through November, including stops in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Dallas and New Orleans on the docket. He will then return to his native Australia for a string of dates in January and February 2019.

Underwood is also set for a busy fall, with a string of concerts and appearances throughout September to promote her upcoming album Cry Pretty, out Sept. 14. She will also host the CMA Awards alongside Brad Paisley on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

As for her upcoming baby, Underwood has not learned what the gender of the child will be. She has also kept her due date under wraps, as well.

