Carrie Underwood Announces New Gospel Album 'My Savior'

After releasing her first holiday album, My Gift, in September, Carrie Underwood told fans on Friday that she just couldn't stop making music, which resulted in a brand-new project that will be arriving in the spring. The Grammy winner shared her news in a video on Christmas Day, first wishing her fans a Merry Christmas.

"Merry Christmas, I hope you all are out there enjoying the day," she said. "Hope you've had some Christmas feasts and opened some presents and are surrounded by some people that you love. I am very blessed and very lucky because I have basically been living in Christmas-land all of 2020, which was a great place to be for this year. I've been making music that I love and been just giving my heart to the Lord with My Gift, which you guys have been so wonderful to support. Lots of love and support and I have felt it every step of the way, so thank you so much for that."

The Oklahoma native explained that she "basically didn't want all of that to end when I was making this music, I felt like my soul was in such a great place, I wanted to keep making music like the music off of My Gift." The result was an album titled My Savior, which Underwood described as "a little companion to My Gift." My Savior will feature gospel hymns that Underwood grew up singing and will be released "just in time for Easter."

"I feel like you guys have kind of been asking me for a while to make an album like that because I've been lucky enough to do songs like that here and there along the way in my career. So that's what I did," she said. "It's just been such a blessing to make music like this, music that is near and dear to my heart. I hope you guys enjoy listening to it as much as I loved making it. Thanks again for the My Gift support and I hope you like this gift and I hope you like it when it comes out. Until then, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, sending lots of love."

Underwood has been open about her faith throughout her career and has publicly performed a number of hymns, including "How Great Thou Art," "Softly and Tenderly" and "Just As I Am."