Carrie Underwood Is All ‘Good’ After Tripping During Louisville Concert

Carrie Underwood‘s Cry Pretty Tour 360 stopped in Louisville, Kentucky on Thursday night. The superstar almost had a major mishap when she tripped on stage, though she managed to avoid a fall.

Underwood joked about her stumble on Twitter on Friday, writing that the tour’s stage “can be a dangerous place.”

She also reposted a fan’s a video of the moment, which happened as the singer and her band were lining up to say goodnight to the crowd. As the mom of two was jogging along the stage in a pink gown and sparkling pink heeled boots, she tripped over a break where an elevator sits and stumbled into one of her band members, who caught her as she righted herself. “I’m good!” she told the crowd. “We’ll see you guys next time!”

Our stage can be a dangerous place…especially in heels! We all put our lives on the line night after night for the sake of the music!!! 😂😂😂 Thankfully, @ChadJeffers was there to catch me! https://t.co/OXed9RIOjL — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 18, 2019

The Cry Pretty Tour 360 stage is shaped like a giant eye and features 15 elevators that all move in time to Underwood’s catalogue of hits, making navigating the curving walkways an impressive feat even when not wearing heels.

“Chunky heels are key!” opener Runaway June said backstage at CMA Fest 2019. “There’s cracks, and if you’re wearing stilettos, you can easily fall in the cracks. There’s lifts everywhere.”

“There’s lifts everywhere and it’s really narrow, there’s not really any big saving grace part of the stage,” the group added. “Now we have a pretty good lay of the land with the stage but it definitely was something that we had to take into account. It’s very different than any other stage anyone has had to play before.”

Underwood’s tour kicked off in May and is scheduled to end with a Halloween show on Oct. 31 in Detroit. The Oklahoma native has been joined by her family for the majority of shows, with husband Mike Fisher and sons Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 8 months, along for the ride as Underwood tours the country.

“They’re all with me. They love it. My 8-month-old would be fine no matter where we were,” Underwood recently shared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, adding that Isaiah is having a particularly fun time on the trek.

“Somebody recently called him ‘The Mayor of Catering’ because he’s just like, ‘Hi, everybody!’ and loves seeing everyone,” she said. “He’s got his little scooter he rides around the venues in. He’s such a people guy. So he’s living the dream.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter