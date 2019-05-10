Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Story of Son Wanting to ‘Look Cute’ for Maddie Marlow

Love is in the air, at least for Carrie Underwood’s 4-year-old son, Isaiah! The “Southbound” singer shared a humorous story on Twitter about her firstborn, who apparently has a crush on Maddie Marlow, one half of the Maddie & Tae duo, which is currently serving as the opening act on Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360.

This morning my 4-year-old, who hates wearing jeans, asked to wear jeans so he could “look cute for Maddie.” He also asked me to fix his hair and to get him some flowers that he could give to her. Don’t you break his heart @MaddieMarlow !!! 😂 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 9, 2019

“This morning my 4-year-old, who hates wearing jeans, asked to wear jeans so he could ‘look cute for Maddie,’” Underwood wrote. “He also asked me to fix his hair and to get him some flowers that he could give to her. Don’t you break his heart [Maddie Marlow]!!!”

Apparently the feeling is mutual, because Marlow seems equally smitten by the child.

I seriously could’ve cried. My heart just about exploded 😭 y’all raised the sweetest boy! Goes to show what a great example you and your hubby set for your boys. #newtourboyfriend 😂 https://t.co/oHlxE6dvUo — Maddie Marlow (@MaddieMarlow) May 10, 2019

“I seriously could’ve cried,” Marlow responded. “My heart just about exploded. Y’all raised the sweetest boy! Goes to show what a great example you and your hubby set for your boys. #newtourboyfriend”

Chances are good that Isaiah got his wish, since the 36-year-old previously admitted that she was pretty enchanted by her oldest son, especially as she heads into Mother’s Day weekend.

“I obviously don’t expect anything from my [Isaiah], but my husband [Mike Fisher] is really good at getting presents from quote unquote Isaiah,” Underwood said. “It’s really sweet, because he likes to bring me things. He’s such a sweet little guy, and anytime he’s outside, he’ll pick me flowers and things. So, I’m like, ‘You’re learning. You’ve already got me wrapped around your finger, and then you do stuff like that, and it’s even more so.’”

Underwood is also traveling with her infant son Jacob, where she is relying on the help of his big brother.

“It’s just kind of crazy,” she admitted. “You forget how hard it is, to be honest, but you just figure your way through it. I am so blessed to have Isaiah who is super helpful and super sweet, and he loves his little brother.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Emma McIntyre