Carrie Underwood Admits to Being Afraid of the Fire Used on Cry Pretty Tour 360 Stage

Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 kicks off on Wednesday, May 1. The “Southbound” singer is pulling out all the stops to give fans an unforgettable experience at her show, including using some pyrotechnics, even though Underwood admits it is terrifying.

“Let’s shoot some fire off,” one of her crew members suggested, ushering Underwood to part of the stage. “We’ll go down over here and talk through where the cues are, and where they are coming from.”

The American Idol alum cringed as the first one popped while it shot fireworks through the air, then watched as a few more went off.

“That was our pyro that we are going to have on stage,” Underwood said after the flames stopped shooting through the air. “It’s gonna scare me. He just went through it; somebody’s going to warn me right before it happens. It’s still going to scare me. But it will be good. It’ll look good.”

Underwood’s stage will be in the center of the venue each night, giving her more opportunity to see her fans night after night.

“I absolutely love my stage being in the middle of the arena,” Underwood told her record label, UMG Nashville. “There is something about it that I feel so much more connected with every single person in that building. I feel like we’ve always done a great job of having big amazing stage sets and putting on a show, but there’s something completely different … I remember with the Storyteller Tour, I was like, ‘Ooh, I hope this is going to be okay. I’m changing everything up.’

“But there was just some connection happening,” she added. “I could see everybody in the arena, every single face. I could have individual connections with people.”

The Oklahoma native’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 will mark her first time traveling with two kids in tow, and although she knows it will mean plenty of extra work, she counts herself fortunate to be able to have her children with her wherever she goes.

“[Isaiah] was 11 months old when we started the last tour,” Underwood recalled to ABC News. “So it was very much like: do a little makeup, make him dinner, come back and do my hair, then get him ready for bed. So it was worlds colliding, but it was great. I’m so lucky I get to take my kids to work with me and not everybody gets to do that.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur