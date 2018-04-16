ACM Awards 2018: Carrie Underwood Fans Want to See Her Perform Immediately

Carrie Underwood is set to make her first public appearance in months during tonight’s ACM Awards, performing her new single, “Cry Pretty,” and it’s clear fans can’t wait for the superstar to step on stage.

While it’s unclear when exactly during the broadcast Underwood will hit the stage, fans on Twitter are clamoring for the singer to appear sooner rather than later.

I’m most excited for @carrieunderwood to take the stage at the #ACMawards tonight. — Danielle (@dvance83) April 16, 2018

I’m literally covered in chills awaiting @carrieunderwood world premiere of Cry Pretty 😭😍 — Macie (@Macie_Dianne7) April 16, 2018

“Cry Pretty” is the first single from Underwood’s upcoming album, which she is co-producing. In addition to the song, many are also eager to get a live glimpse of Underwood after she suffered a fall in November that required her to get stitches in her face.

Update: text from mother : About to see what all this [Carrie] underwood scar fuss is all about. Music awards#Elaine pic.twitter.com/sJ6gxKXRne — Candace (@Candacexs) April 16, 2018

My mom is even watching the #ACMs #ACMawards to “see Carrie Underwood’s face” and she hates country. 😂🙄 — Jayme 😏🙃🤗💜💗 (@JayME_31) April 16, 2018

Performers tonight also include Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Julia Michaels, Midland, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Bebe Rexha, Thomas Rhett, Chris Janson, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Brett Young and Chris Young.

