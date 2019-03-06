Carly Pearce Shares Most Treasured Possession on Display at the Country Music Hall of Fame

Carly Pearce is one of the artists honored at the American Currents exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame. The “Closer to You” singer has several items on display, next to her mentor and role model, Jeannie Seely, including one treasured possession given to Pearce by her parents.

“The boots that are in here represent such a special story between me and my family,” Pearce said in a video shared on social media. “I dreamt of singing in the Grand Ole Opry my whole life. They are so dear to me, and I hope to be a member one day. Be like Jeannie – she’s kind of my inspiration as far as the Opry goes.

“I saw these really, really expensive cowboy boots when I first moved to Nashville, and my parents made a deal with me,” she continued. “They said, ‘If you will save these boots until you debut on the Grand Ole Opry, we will buy them for you.’”

Pearce’s good friend, Kelsea Ballerini was just invited by Little Big Town to join the Opry, but it’s likely that Pearce will soon follow suit.

“I feel like it’s the heartbeat of country music,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “And to be able to be invited to play at such an iconic place that every single person that I’ve ever dreamt of being like or worshiping from a musical standpoint has stepped on that stage, it’s so precious and so sacred.

“I want to carry on the legacy in a way that I feel Carrie Underwood has done for her generation,” she added. “I want to be that next female that does that. It’s just very important to me.”

Pearce might have an ACM Awards nomination, for New Female Artist of the Year, but says becoming part of the Grand Ole Opry would for her be the pinnacle of her career.

“I know that I’d become the crier, because I’m so moved by everything that’s happening to me,” said Pearce. “To me that’s the ultimate goal in my life, to be an Opry member.”

Pearce was unable to attend the grand opening of the American Currents exhibit, held on Tuesday, March 5, because she is overseas performing as part of the C2C: Country to Country festival. She’ll next hit the road with Jason Aldean and Kane Brown on Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour. Find dates at her official website.

