Carly Pearce has officially released "Show Me Around," a song she wrote as a tribute to the late songwriter and producer busbee. Written by Pearce, Emily Shackelton and Ben West, "Show You Around" is a hopeful message looking forward to the day of reunion with a departed loved one.

"I bet you're up there right now / Making plans and writing out / All your favorite places that you just can't wait to take us," Pearce sings. "And we'll get to spend forever / Talking 'bout whatever / When I get there, promise you'll track me down / And show me around." The single art for the song is a photo of busbee playing the guitar, and Pearce shared that she snapped the shot while the two were working on her second album.

"I remember saying, 'just keep doing what you’re doing' and snapped this moment, of him in his element— doing what he did best," she wrote on Instagram. "One of my most precious songs I’ve ever written. Thank you for the gifts you gave this world, busbee. I hope all of you listen to this song and think of sweet thoughts of the loved ones you’ve lost getting to show you around in heaven one day."

Pearce first played "Show Me Around" when she performed the song during a show at the Grand Ole Opry in June.

"At his funeral, a songwriter that all of us in Nashville love named Barry Dean gave the most beautiful speech," she said ahead of the performance. "And Busbee has three little girls and a beautiful wife, and he painted this picture of heaven that was so beautiful to me, that Busbee had a map and he was getting the lay of the land and figuring out all of the places, just like Disneyland, that he wanted to show his family and show all of us. If anybody's ever lost anybody, this felt like a really cool way to look at our loved ones that are going to meet us in heaven and show us around."

"Show Me Around" follows the release of Pearce's current single "Next Girl," which was her first piece of music busbee had not been a part of. The late songwriter and producer had served as a champion of Pearce's music, producing her first two albums, and she told PopCulture.com and other media in June that being still during the coronavirus pandemic allowed her to figure out her next steps.

"I think that this pandemic has given me also just time to grieve him, if that makes sense, and kind of grieve... not let go of him, but also understand that I have to move on," she explained. "And I feel like in a weird way, God has given me doors. I've always been somebody that believes God will open doors that you're supposed to walk through and unexpectedly I started writing."