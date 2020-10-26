Carly Pearce's current single "Next Girl" is a warning from Pearce to her ex's new girlfriend, and the newly-released music video sticks to that theme, adding a little bit of a laugh for viewers at home. The bar-centered clip begins with Pearce nursing a drink, clearly not into the trombone-voiced advances of the man sitting next to her. After she declares she's had enough, she makes her way to the stage to sing, while the video continues with the singer as various characters encountering multiple "Next"-worthy men.

The exaggerated video was directed by Seth Kupersmith and was filmed in Nashville. "This video was so fun to make! I feel like most of us have either been on the receiving end of these ridiculous advances or have witnessed them," Pearce said in a statement. "And while I truly hope the lyrics help the 'next girl' know that a jerk’s actions are not her fault, I also wanted to mix some of the often experienced pick-up techniques with a little humor. Come on, do these really work?!"

On Instagram, Pearce wrote that she "had so much fun playing myself AND a ton of 'girls' & the scenarios they encounter while out at a bar." She also introduced one of her fellow bar-goers, writing, "I also felt like it was only right to have one of my actual besties in the video, since she knows all too well about these guys, too.. so y’all meet @sarahames ! I hope y’all love it as much as I loved making it & it makes you laugh!"

"Next Girl" is the Kentucky native's first single from her upcoming as-yet-unannounced project, and she wrote the song with Josh Osborne and Shane McAnally. Pearce, who filed for divorce from husband Michael Ray in June, told ET Canada that it's "crazy" and "therapeutic for me" to think that "Next Girl" could help someone else through their own healing.

"If you listen to any of my music and you listen to the stories and the way that I tell just my stories through songs, I think that’s always been a huge part of it is being honest, and being authentic," she said. "And this new music and ‘Next Girl’ is no different than that."

The 30-year-old added to Kelleigh Bannen on The Kelleigh Bannen Show on Apple Music Country that "if a girl has not experienced this yet, God bless them that they haven't, they're going to."

"And I feel like the song is almost like preparation and also like an anthem of just like this has nothing... We as women think it has to do with us," she continued. "It has nothing to do with us and everything to do with them."