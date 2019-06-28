Carly Pearce Debuts New Song, ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ From Sophomore Album

Carly Pearce is now happily in love, and engaged to Michael Ray, but she also has had her share of heartache along the way. Pearce just debuted a new song, “It Won’t Always Be Like This,” which she sang during a recent performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

“Life has a funny way of teaching you things,” Pearce captioned the black and white video. “Making you realize ones you love actually won’t live forever, heartbreak and pain is difficult yet fleeting, and trying to live every second to the fullest is harder than it seems. Last night, I debuted the most personal song I’ve ever written that shares my journey of understanding that moments go fast.. like, really fast.

“We should cherish all of them, good and bad, and hang on tight to the ones that love us,” she continued. “This is a little of ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ from #CP2.

Pearce’s first single, “Closer to You,” from her sophomore record, is already in the Top 30, and climbing. The song is an indication of what her new set of tunes will sound like.

“A lot has happened to me since I recorded my first record,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I feel like a lot of those songs that I recorded and that I wrote were just a girl who was searching and was trying to find her way.

“I will always be so attached to that project, but I think that I’ve just evolved and matured, and fell in love and found myself more,” she continued. “And just more settled in who I am. I think that you’ll hear that in my songs, and hear that in my voice, and hear that in the production.”

The 29-year-old has yet to announce a release date for her next project, but hints it will be sometime in 2019.

“I know that it’s going to be out by the end of the year,” Pearce promised. “We’re looking on going in next week to finish it. It is getting very, very close to being finished. All of the songs are recorded. It’s just a matter of me putting my vocals on it.”

Pearce is currently on the road with Jason Aldean, serving as the opening act on his Ride All Night Tour. Find dates, and keep track of album updates, at CarlyPearce.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Slaven Vlasic