Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Get Married in ‘Whimsical’ Ceremony

Congratulations to Carly Pearce and Michael Ray! The country stars are officially newlyweds, tying the knot in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, in Nashville, Tennessee, in front of some 100 family members and friends, according to PEOPLE. The two exchanged vows they wrote themselves in an “earthy and whimsical” event, including vibrant aspects with country elements.

The couple walked down the aisle at Drakewood Farm, just 15 miles north of downtown Music City and situated on more than 40 rolling acres, accentuated by a 19th-century mansion, three barns and a pavilion.

According to PEOPLE, Ray insisted on “waiting until Pearce walked down the aisle to see her for the first time as his bride.” Pearce wore an nontraditional gown per the publication, that featured a “high neckline, full-length sleeves, and a short pencil skirt cloaked in a full-length piece of sheer lace.”

While the couple exchanged vows they’d written themselves during the emotional ceremony, they were short on celebrity names with Pearce and Ray only inviting fellow country singer, Lindsay Ell.

“We really wanted it just to be about the people that know us as Carly and Michael,” Pearce said to the publication.

Pearce and Ray confirmed they were dating in July 2018 and became engaged in December 2018 during a vacation to Tulum, Mexico.

“Earlier this week, the man of my dreams got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife. All in one simple ‘yes’, I said ‘yes’ to love, ‘yes’ to peace, ‘yes’ to faithfulness, ‘yes’ to respect, ‘yes’ to kindness, ‘yes’ to trust, ‘yes’ to patience and ‘yes’ to never settling,” Pearce wrote on Instagram at the time. “Michael, I would’ve married you the first night we hung out because I knew then you were the one. You will always be my most precious example of God’s timing and His love for me. I have found my home in you & will love you with everything I have forever and a day. WE ARE GETTIN’ MARRIED, BABY!”

The 29-year-old elaborated on the pair’s first date to PEOPLE Now, sharing that they spent time together at the Nashville Palace and that she knew Ray was “the one.”

“He put his arm around me and we looked at each other, and I promise you, I went to my bus that night to get on tour and I told my band, ‘I’m gonna marry Michael Ray,’” she said.

On Sept. 9, Pearce posted about getting their marriage license, sharing a photo of herself and Ray drinking red wine as she excitedly held up the document.

“Found out today getting your marriage license & buying a good bottle of Cabernet costs about the same,” the “Closer to You” singer wrote.

