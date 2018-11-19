Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Team up to Duet on Classic Love Song

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are one of the newer couples in country music, but the pair is already making music together, teaming up to film a cover of “When You Say Nothing At All” during a recent visit to SiriusXM’s The Highway.

Ray strums an acoustic guitar and begins the song before Pearce joins in to add harmony on the chorus and tackle the next verse. The couple then completes the song together, finishing things off with an adorable smile shared between them.

“When You Say Nothing At All” was originally recorded by Keith Whitley in 1988 and later covered by Alison Krauss and Union Station in 1995 for a Whitley tribute album.

This isn’t Pearce and Ray’s first performance together — in August, the two sang “Jackson” at the Grand Ole Opry, and they gave another performance of “When You Say Nothing At All” during Ray’s concert at Cotton Eyed Joe in Knoxville, Tennessee on Nov. 1, followed by a second go ’round at the Opry the next day.

Pearce and Ray first confirmed their relationship on social media in July, and have since gushed over each other publicly on multiple occasions.

“He is so romantic — I probably exploit him too much on social media, what he does for me, but it’s really sweet — and he’s constantly doing little things for me. I like those little things,” Pearce told PEOPLE. “Even though we spend so many days apart and miles apart, he is very intentional and it’s special.”

Still, the 28-year-old admitted that she never would have imagined herself dating a fellow artist.

“I would’ve laughed at you if you would’ve told me, ‘You’re gonna end up dating a country artist,’” she told The Boot. “I would’ve said, ‘That’s really funny. Never. I don’t want to date an artist.’ [But] it’s really awesome.”

“As long as his songs don’t beat mine on the chart we’re good,” she joked.

The couple has also made numerous appearances on each other’s Instagram accounts since confirming their relationship, something Ray told PopCulture.com is intentional.

“It was never something that we wanted to hide, ’cause it’s a very real thing,” he said of his relationship with Pearce. “We wanted to take the time together before you open it out to the world, and not in a way of, let’s see if this works, ’cause it was an instant thing. It was more of a, let’s get to know each other, just you and I, better, before we release it to everybody else. And it was important to both of us.”

“We’re both very honest on our Instagrams,” he continued. “We’re both very real in our interviews and with our fans. We wanted them to hear it from us, not from an outside source, not from anywhere to make it seem anything other than what it is, and that’s very real.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt