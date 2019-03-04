Carly Pearce Reveals Michael Ray Collaboration on Upcoming Album

Carly Pearce is hard at work on her upcoming sophomore album, and while she isn’t giving away too many details, she does tell us that her husband-to-be, Michael Ray, will appear on the new record.

“To be able to say he’s a guest on my album, and in my [‘Closer to You‘] music video – I never thought in a million years I would be marrying another artist, but now it makes so much sense,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I never thought I would find an artist that is so similar in the way that they approach their career, and their life like he does. He’s just awesome.”

Pearce, who hints that there is another collaboration on her new record that will “shock everybody,” was just nominated for an ACM Award, for New Female Vocalist of the Year. The singer celebrated with Ray, who also received a nod, for New Male Vocalist of the Year, and says that his nomination means as much to her, if not more, than her own.

“Just given how many male artists there are, that was the most exciting thing to me,” admitted Pearce. “When I saw Michael’s name, obviously I freaked out when I saw his name. This is his first time to be nominated in his career, so I’m very excited for him.”

Pearce shares her New Female Artist of the Year category with Danielle Bradbery, Lindsay Ell and Ashley McBryde. Although she hoped her past year, with the success of “Hide the Wine” and serving as the opening act on four major tours, would earn her a nomination, she had prepared herself to not hear her name called.

“I’m learning that you never assume anything in this business,” Pearce conceded. “I never wanted to get to a place of, ‘Oh, I’m sure that I will be nominated.’ But I was hoping and praying that I would get nominated.”

Pearce still can’t quite believe how far her career has come so far, ever since releasing her debut single, “Every Little Thing” in 2017.

“I think all of us are out here working really hard, and we obviously see the public reacting and connecting to our music,” conceded the rising star. “But to be able to say that the Academy thought you were worthy of the nomination. For me I’ve grown up watching the ACMs, and dreamed of that. It’s kind of surreal to think that I now have a nomination.”

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Davis