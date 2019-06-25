Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Celebrate Their One Year Anniversary as a Couple

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray have officially been dating for a year! The couple both shared their thoughts on social media, celebrating the milestone event.

“5 hours together total this week, so we spent them celebrating our first year together,” Pearce wrote on social media, sharing a photo of the two of them, likely at the Nashville Palace. “I love you more than anything in this world, Michael. Ended our night where it all began. I wish I could go back in time and tell that girl sitting at the bar listening to old school country music with that boy hoping he’d keep his arm around her that this was going to be the night that changed her life forever…. [heart emoji].”

Ray also took time to celebrate their relationship, with a video of snapshots of the two of them together over the last year, while Trisha Yearwood‘s “She’s In Love With the Boy” played in the background.

“One year down, forever to go my love!!” Ray wrote. “Life with you is a dream and I am counting down the days until I get to marry you. I would also like to thank @trishayearwood for the background music to our first kiss…(makeout).”

Ray and Pearce announced last July that they were a couple, after quietly dating for several weeks. The pair, who had been sparking rumors after they were becoming quite flirty on social media, shared the same photo of the two of them. Pearce captioned the photo “And then one random night at the Nashville Palace changed everything,” while Ray wrote, “One random night over old classic country music at @thenashvillepalace changed everything….”

Pearce later admitted she had a crush on him for a while, but when he didn’t take the hint, she took matters into her own hands.

“I slid to DMs,” Pearce told Milwaukee radio station WMIL. “What’s funny is we had each other’s phone number but we didn’t know it. We aren’t sure how we got each other’s phone numbers. We started sending DMs that were all day long. And then finally I was like, ‘You know, you can text me.’”

The couple both know they were listening to Yearwood for their first kiss, but neither of them know who initiated it.

“Our first kiss was to ‘She’s in Love With the Boy,’” Pearce told All Our Favorite People podcast. “We both joke, and he would say this – we blacked out, and we don’t know who kissed who first. We have no idea.”

Pearce and Ray got engaged in December. Although they have yet to announce a wedding date, both reveal the plans are mostly finished.

“We’re pretty much done with wedding planning,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. My mom and I are doing it by ourselves, no wedding planner. It’s just going to be really small and intimate, it’s just about our closest family and friends.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Robby Klein