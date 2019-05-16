Carly Pearce Says Jason Aldean Has ‘Been Awesome’ on Ride All Night Tour

Carly Pearce is currently on the road with Jason Aldean, serving as the opening act, along with Kane Brown, on his cross-country Ride All Night Tour. Pearce, who previously opened up for artists like Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan, wrapped up her own co-headlining The Way Back Tour with Russell Dickerson earlier this year, and is now soaking up every minute of playing in arenas ahead of Aldean.

“It’s awesome,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “We’re actually in Syracuse, New York today. This is weekend three. Jason’s been awesome and it’s just a really fun tour to be a part of. I’m friends with Kane Brown, and it’s just been fun to get back out and be back on a tour with the big boys.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although the tour has her performing in front of thousands of fans night after night, the Kentucky native reveals she doesn’t lay out much of a game plan before she takes the stage.

“I try to just not overthink it,” Pearce said. “I don’t know if that’s really the right answer. It’s probably not how I should be. But I think if I start to think about my show too much, or think about where I’m going to perform, or where I’m going to stand onstage, or what I’m going to say, I feel like I get a little bit mechanical.

“Obviously, as an artist, you have points of your show every night that are mechanical,” she continued. “I mean, that’s just how it is, but I just try to stay in the moment, and not overthink it too much.”

Pearce will come off the road to head to the upcoming CMT Music Awards, where she is nominated for Female Video of the Year, for her current single, “Closer to You,” which features a cameo by her husband-to-be, Michael Ray. Pearce won her first major award last year at the CMT Music Awards, with Breakthrough Video of the Year for “Every Little Thing.” But the 29-year-old says this year’s nomination is just as special as last year’s, if not more.

“I think that being nominated for this video is just as special, in a different way,” Pearce acknowledged. “I think ‘Every Little Thing’ was obviously about the most true part of my story, at that time. I really tried to make the video very much a parallel to how I felt at those moments, going through that.

“For this song, it’s kind of the exact same thing,” Pearce said. “Finding love and having Michael in the video, and all those types of things. To be able to say that I was recognized for heartbreak and for love is awesome, all in one year.”

Find a list of all of Pearce’s upcoming shows, including the Ride All Night Tour and her performances at CMA Fest, at CarlyPearce.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison