Carly Pearce Hosting 2021 ACM Honors

Carly Pearce has been named as the host of the upcoming 2021 Academy of Country Music Honors, which will take place on Aug. 25 in Nashville. Pearce, who has won two ACM Awards, will be hosting the show for the first time.

"I am humbled and excited to be hosting the 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors ceremony for the first time," she said in a statement. "Winning two ACM awards this year was a dream come true, and I cannot wait to share that same feeling with my fellow artists and industry friends as their special moments are recognized. I look forward to a night of honoring the best in Country Music on August 25!"

The 2021 ACM Honors will celebrate a number of Special Award recipients including Joe Galante and Rascal Flatts (ACM Cliffie Stone Icon Award), Lady A and Ross Copperman (ACM Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award), Luke Combs (ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award), Dan + Shay (ACM Jim Reeves International Award), RAC Clark (ACM Mae Boren Axton Service Award), Toby Keith (ACM Merle Haggard Spirit Award), Loretta Lynn, Gretchen Peters and Curly Putman (ACM Poet’s Award) and Ken Burns’s Country Music (ACM Tex Ritter Film Award). The event will also honor winners of the 55th ACM Industry Awards and 55th & 56th ACM Studio Recording Awards as well as 55th and 56th ACM Songwriter of the Year winner, Hillary Lindsey.

Several artists have been announced as performers during the evening including Lauren Alaina, Devin Dawson, Sara Evans, HARDY, Chris Janson, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, RaeLynn and Lee Ann Womack, and more will be announced in the coming weeks.

"The Academy is excited to be back in Nashville with our star-studded 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors celebration and to welcome ACM Award winner Carly Pearce as our host," said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. "We look forward to having industry and fans join us as we recognize the significant accomplishments of our 55th and 56th Studio Recording Awards, Industry Awards, Songwriter of the Year and Special Awards winners with a night of unforgettable performances. A special congratulations to all of our winners and honorees, and a huge thank you to all of our performers, partners and the Country Music community for joining us to celebrate them together at the Ryman."

"This has always been a night that the ACM honors the Nashville music community," added Drew Reifenberger, general manager of Circle Network. "Now, with this Circle All Access livestream, we’ll be able to bring it to fans around the world besides those in the Ryman pews. And then later we’ll air it as a tv special on Circle TV."

The 2021 ACM Honors will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and will be livestreamed on Circle Network’s social channels – Circle All Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Circle Network will also air a television special around the 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at a later date this year.