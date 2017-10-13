Nashville Music Fans Can Meet Carly Pearce at Album Release Event

It is Carly Pearce‘s album release day!

Country fans are beyond excited that her debut album “Every Little Thing” is available now as she has already scored a No. 1 song for three weeks on SiriusXM’s The Highway courtesy of her breakout single “Every Little Thing.” Carly is currently the only solo female in the Top 10 on Country radio.

Pearce spoke with PopCulture.com in advance of the release and shared her passion for the process.

“It’s been the biggest surprise but also the most rewarding because of everything that I’ve done up to this point and the way that I’ve devoted my life,” Pearce said. “I’ll never forget that, and I’ll never take it for granted.

“It’s insane. I’ve always dreamt of this. I’ve never been the girl — there’s nothing wrong with anyone who has these dreams — I’ve never dreamt of a wedding dress and children or that life. I’ve always dreamt of being on the stage, being a member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

With Music City, USA as a backdrop, Pearce’s fans can meet the artist and get a signed copy of the album– if they hurry.

The first 50 people to purchase Every Little Thing at the Big Machine Store– 122 3rd Avenue South, in Nashville– will receive an autographed copy and meet Pearce.

She will then head to Margaritaville in downtown Nashville for an interview and performance live broadcast from 3:00-4:30PM CT on SirusXM’s The Highway for the Music Row Happy Hour with Buzz Brainard.

Follow Carly on Facebook and Instagram.