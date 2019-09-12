Carly Pearce Announces Heartbreaking Duet With Lee Brice, ‘I Hope You’re Happy Now’

Carly Pearce might be madly in love with Michael Ray, but her next single will be anything but romantic. The Kentucky native just announced the song, a duet with Lee Brice, is called “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” and reflects on a much sadder time in her life.

“Sometimes our hearts don’t know how or when the right way/time to say goodbye is, and often our hearts don’t break equally,” Pearce wrote on social media, sharing news of the song. “While the story is sad, I’m so excited to announce my new single is ‘I Hope You’re Happy Now’ and will be available everywhere 9/27.

“Thank you [Lee Brice] for lending your unsurpassable voice to perfectly tell my story. You know who you are & truly… I hope you’re happy now,” she added, using the heart break emoji and hashtagged the single’s title, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

Brice opened up about the collaboration, at a recent media event celebrating his recent No. 1 single, “Rumor.”

“I got a call to be on a duet that Carly Pearce had already recorded but she just wanted a guy,” Brice shared. “Carly texted and she’s like, ‘Lee I’m just a fan of your voice, and have been a fan of you and just your passion and singing.’ The problem was I was on the road. I wasn’t at home at all to sing or put a hook on this thing. And so, I had to end up doing that on the road, but we have a studio on the road. So we got it done.”

Brice also shared the good news on social media as well.

“Hey y’all,” he wrote. “Excited to announce that I’m joining my friend [Carly Pearce] on her new single! Can’t wait for y’all to hear it! Drops 9/27 #IHopeYoureHappyNow.”

Pearce has yet to announce when her sophomore album will be released, but we do know that the project is finished. She has a few more weeks left on Jason Aldean‘s Ride All Night Tour, and is also expected to tie the knot with Ray this fall.

Pearce is also nominated for her first CMA Award, for New Artist of the Year. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

