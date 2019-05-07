Carly Pearce to Announce CMT Music Awards Nominations on ‘Today’ Show

Carly Pearce will join the fourth hour of the Today Show on Tuesday, May 7, to announce the nominees for the upcoming CMT Music Awards.

So honored to announce the #CMTawards nominations on the @TODAYshow tomorrow morning during the 10am hour ⭐ Who’s tuning in?! pic.twitter.com/9BweupFBfA — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) May 6, 2019

“So honored to announce the #CMTawards nominations on the @TODAYshow tomorrow morning during the 10am hour,” Pearce shared on social media. “Who’s tuning in?!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pearce also shared a photo in her Instagram Story of her dressing room inside Studio 1A, where Today is filmed.

It’s fitting that Pearce is announcing the nominees on the Today Show, since last year Pearce marked her first major awards win, with Breakthrough Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards, with her video for “Every Little Thing.”

“I sat up in the stands with my mom for so many years wondering if I would ever get here,” Pearce said as part of her acceptance speech in 2018. “Fans, you have absolutely changed everything for me so thank you for voting for me.”

Pearce just finished up her sophomore album. The record includes her current single, “Closer to You,” which features a cameo her future husband, Michael Ray, in the video.

“To be able to say he’s a guest on my album, and in my [‘Closer to You’] music video – I never thought in a million years I would be marrying another artist, but now it makes so much sense,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I never thought I would find an artist that is so similar in the way that they approach their career, and their life like he does. He’s just awesome.”

The 29-year-old, who has yet to announce a release date for her second set of tunes, is eager to share her new music with her fans.

“I feel like it’s going to show a side of my personality that a lot of fans have not gotten to see. It’s been quite a crazy couple of years for me, both personally and professionally,” Pearce promised. “I feel an evolution in every way, and this song is exactly where I am in my life right now, which is totally in love, and I think so many people can relate to that feeling of just missing somebody, and wanting to be close to them.”

Little Big Town will once again return for the second year in a row to host the ceremony. The CMT Music Awards will air live on CMT from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET. Presale tickets will go on sale on May 10 at 11 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster, using the password BUCKLEUP.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Mike Coppola