Burt Reynolds Hit a Country Music High Note by Once Making the Billboard Charts

Sure, Burt Reynolds was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors. But what many fans don’t remember is that in 1973, the mustachioed heartthrob released his first and only country music album, Ask Me What I Am.

None of the records’ songs charted (and it premiered to some awful reviews), but later in 1980, Reynolds briefly made Billboard’s country music chart with “Let’s Do Something Cheap and Superficial,” which appeared in the Smokey and the Bandit II soundtrack. It topped out at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in November 1980.

While the late movie star, who died Thursday of a heart attack at the age of 82, found success with his single, the same could not be said for his album. In fact, music critic Robert Christgau gave it an E+, which is his third-worst rating, according to Taste of Country.

While he may not have been the best creator of it, Reynolds had a long love for country music and southern culture. Aside from Smokey and the Bandit, he starred alongside Dolly Parton in 1982’s The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Reba McEntire in 1993’s The Man From Left Field.

Both women paid tribute to the late actor via social media on Thursday. Parton said she would “always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor” while McEntire said she’d “never forget the wonderful times we spent together.”

Reynolds had a close friendship with Jerry Reed, whose song “East Bound and Down” was synonymous with Smokey and the Bandit and who he also co-starred with in 1975’s W. W. and the Dixie Dance Kings (along with country music artists Don Williams, Mel Tillis and Roni Stoneman).

Other country acts who appeared in Reynolds’ movies included Brenda Lee, the Statler Brothers and the country-oriented comic actors Jim Nabors and George Lindsey.

He also appeared as Boss Hogg in the 2005 film adaptation of Dukes of Hazzard, co-starring with Jessica Simpson, Johnny Knoxville, Seann William Scott and Willie Nelson.

Reynolds died in a Jupiter, Florida hospital Thursday from cardiac arrest, reports the Daily Mail. He was reportedly surrounded by family.

He had previously undergone a heart bypass in 2010. At the time, his manager told CNN that Reynolds “has a great motor with brand new pipes.”

Aside from his stamp on country music and culture, Reynolds was well known for his roles in Boogie Nights, Deliverance and The Longest Yard. He is survived by his adopted son, Quinton.