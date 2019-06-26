Brothers Osborne Claim ‘Country Radio Was So Bad’ When They First Started Out

Brothers Osborne have spent the last few years having hit after hit at radio, including songs like “It Ain’t My Fault,” “21 Summer” and “Shoot Me Straight,” among others. But the duo, made up of John and TJ Osborne, claim that when they first started, country radio was at an all-time low.

“When we first started to get played on country radio, it was really bad,” TJ told PopCulture.com and other media. “I mean, country radio was so bad that it was hard almost from even listening to much to get to hear myself play. So, now I feel like it’s really changed in strides and there’s a lot more artistry out there and individuality.”

The siblings are back at radio with “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” their second single from their sophomore Port Saint Joe record. While they are by now seasoned veterans at hearing themselves on the radio, they still get a kick out of it every time.

“I remember the first time I heard one of our songs,” TJ said. “Still, even now when our song comes on, if we were to hear it right now, and I could hear it in the distance, it’s like it’s almost distracting. I always love when someone says your song’s playing and it’s like, ‘Yeah. I know what my music sounds like.’ But it’s still a cool feeling, when you’re walking into a gas station and it’s on. I thought it was really cool when you’re in a car and someone drives past you blaring your song. It’s really awesome.”

TJ recently tried to impress someone who was listening to “Burning Man,” their collaboration with Dierks Bentley, although the interaction didn’t go quite the way he intended.

“There was a guy, recently, right after we did ‘Burning Man,’ he was just sitting in his car in a garage, just parked there, jamming to it,” TJ recounted. “I just walked up to his car and was like, ‘What’s up man?’ I think at first he was like, ‘What in the hell is this guy doing?’ I was like ‘It’s me! Never mind.’”

Brothers Osborne just announced they are releasing a live album, recorded from their three recent sold-out shows at the Ryman Auditorium. The record is scheduled to be released this fall, with a single expected to be announced shortly. Updates will be posted on their website as available.

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Rich Fury