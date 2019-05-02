Brittany Aldean Urges Jenelle Evans to Take ‘Necessary Measures’ After David Eason Kills Dog

This week, Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, reportedly shot and killed Evans’ French bulldog, Nugget, with Eason allegedly making the decision after the animal snapped at the couple’s daughter, Ensley.

After the incident, Evans used Instagram to share the loss of her dog, posting a photo of herself with Nugget along with a caption that read, “Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless…Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

One of the many commenters was Jason Aldean‘s wife, Brittany Aldean, who wrote, “I AM SO SORRY TO HEAR THIS. Please please please take the necessary measures deep down that you know you need to” along with a broken heart emoji.

Brittany is a noted animal lover and a dog mom herself, recently sharing a photo of her own dog, Bentley, who had passed away.

“Gahhh I miss you so much,” she wrote. “I can’t really speak about it because the tears don’t stop when I do.. but what I’d give to be your mama all over again. Can’t I just have the years back and do it one more time.”

Eason opened up about his decision to kill Nugget on one of his Instagram accounts on Wednesday.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he captioned a video of Nugget and Ensley. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Evans told E! News that she is “very much considering divorcing” Eason, who she married in 2017.

“I have not gone back to my home yet because he is refusing to leave. I won’t see him and don’t want to talk to him,” she said. “Thankfully the kids did not see him shoot the dog. They are still with me. I am very much considering pressing charges against him for this.”

TMZ reports that Animal Control officers visited the couple’s property on Thursday but drove away after seeing “No Trespassing” signs. Sources say the officers alerted the Sheriff’s Department, who will complete the visit.

