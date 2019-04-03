Brittany Aldean Reveals Sweet New Shots of Son Memphis, Daughter Navy

Brittany Aldean is once again showing off both of her children on social media! The wife of Jason Aldean couldn’t resist sharing the latest pictures of both her 1-year-old son, Memphis, and baby daughter, Navy.

“How is my baby girl already 8 weeks old,” Aldean captioned the first photo, showing the infant in a one-piece pink and white outfit with a big pale blue bow.

A little while later, Aldean posted a photo of her firstborn, who had clearly just gotten up, and was still decked out in blue and white striped pajamas, and holding a green soccer ball.

“Good morning from my little heartbreaker,” Aldean captioned the second picture.

Aldean might be a proud mom to two children (and a stepmother to her husband’s older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, from Jason’s first marriage), but it has been a challenge for her to lose the baby weight, especially after the arrival of Navy Rome.

“I feel like I bounced back pretty quickly with Memphis, even though he was nine-and-a-half pounds,” Aldean revealed in an Instagram Story. “But, it’s just been a little harder this time. Things are definitely different, body-wise, with baby No. 2.

“Things are a little stretchier, and not as cute as they were, pre-babies, but I have the cutest little babies in my life now, so totally worth it,” she continued. “But I’m saying this for you mamas out there who think you’re alone. You are not alone, and even though it may look perfect on Instagram, not everyone’s life is that way. I definitely have my days where I lose my sh––. So you’re not by yourself.”

The former American Idol hopeful since revealed that both she and her famous spouse were working hard to be in even better shape than before they welcomed their two small children.

“We started a few weeks ago just being healthier, going to the gym,” she acknowledged on Instagram. “We’re both down about four percent body fat, so we’re just trying to be healthier all the way around.”

The Aldeans might have to let their guard down just a little bit over the next few days, when the couple heads to Las Vegas for the 2019 ACM Awards. Jason is nominated for two trophies, for both Music Event of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. In addition Jason, who will also perform, will receive the prestigious Artist of the Decade Award as well.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

