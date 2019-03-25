Brittany Aldean Reveals New Photo of Her ‘Benjamin Button Baby’

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, welcomed daughter Navy Rome on Feb. 4, and her mom has been sharing plenty of photos of the newborn on social media since her arrival.

Brittany’s latest snap of her daughter sees baby Navy wearing an orange onesie and reclining on a cushion patterned with elephants, her little hand reaching out as she looks at the camera.

“My Benjamin Button Baby,” Brittany captioned the photo, joking about her baby girl’s current hair situation.

Shortly after Navy’s birth, Brittany posted another photo of her daughter and asked her followers whether the infant looks more like Brittany or Jason, as their first child together, son Memphis, is almost a carbon copy of his dad.

“Mommy’s little dimple baby,” Brittany wrote. “Who does she look like to y’all? (Please someone throw me a bone… Jase says ‘we can’t keep having babies until one looks like you’) Hehehehe, yes we caaaaaan.”

Despite his wife’s plea, Jason shared at a recent media event that his family is done growing.

“I have zero plans to do that. I’m good,” he cracked of having another baby. “This is number four for me, and I got 15, 11, a one year old, and one that’s cooking, so to me, four healthy kids, I would feel blessed to have that. I’m good, and my wife’s been pregnant for two years, so I don’t really think she’s in any hurry to jump back and go through that again either, so I think we’re good. We’re officially out of the game.”

Along with Navy and Memphis, Jason is also dad to daughters Keeley and Kendyl from a previous marriage.

On March 21, Jason and Brittany celebrated four years of marriage, with each half of the couple posting a message to their spouse on social media to commemorate the day.

Brittany shared a photo from their wedding, which saw her in a long-sleeved lace gown and holding a colorful bouquet of flowers while Jason donned a khaki suit and an orange boutonniere. Jason proposed to Brittany in September 2014 and later married in a destination wedding in Mexico.

“Happy anniversary, my love,” Brittany’s caption read.

Jason’s post saw the couple walking in the woods, bundled up in hats and jackets as Brittany cradled her baby bump.

“4 years and counting!!” the singer wrote. “Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful person i know. So thankful i get to spend my life with you.”

