Brittany Aldean Mourns Loss of Grandmother and Dog, Bentley

Brittany Aldean is mourning not one, but two losses. The wife of Jason Aldean‘s beloved grandmother passed away on Saturday, August 4, the same day Brittany said goodbye to her bulldog, Bentley.

“This past Saturday, heaven gained two of the most amazing angels,” Brittany shares on Instagram. “My grandmother and my dog, Bentley (Mr B). This isn’t something I’d usually share on social media, but I know many of y’all have come to love Mr B. especially because he was such a major part of my life and in so many of my pictures. He truly was the best dog, my first born, my little chunky companion since I was 19 years old…there will never be another like him. Where there were dog bowls and beds, now there are only memories of that sweet little ‘toof’ and loud snores.

“And as for my grandma, those who knew her all say the same thing… she was so feisty, sweet and funny, even at 94,” she continues. “Man oh man was she a favorite in our family. They are both missed oh so much. Thanks for the kind words and support… it helps heal these broken hearts. Xo”

On July 30, Brittany posted a photo of herself with her grandmother and son, Memphis, captioning the photo, “Happy 94th Birthday to the sweetest Grandma a girl could ever have… can’t wait to surprise you today,” along with emojis of a heart, an airplane and a birthday cake.

The losses come in the middle of a happy time for the Aldeans. The couple just announced they are expecting their second child, revealing they used IVF to conceive, just like they did with Memphis.

“We tried for a year and a half,” Brittany recalled on the Babes and Babies podcast, of her inability to get pregnant the first time. “No one really knows this, but we had to do in vitro, so it was the longest process. It was such a roller coaster, and I ended up, through it all, having endometriosis. After a year and a half of trying, they’re finally like, ‘We think you might have endometriosis.’ I’m like, ‘After all that, are you kidding me?’

“And so then I had to go and have a procedure done called a laparascopy, which is basically where they go in and they check for endometriosis, or any cysts or anything,” she continues. “And, I had Stage 2 out of Stage 4. So they got rid of that, and then I ended up getting pregnant.”

A due date for Memphis’s sibling has yet to be announced.

