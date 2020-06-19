Brian Kelley Says 'It's a Beautiful Thing' to Watch Bandmate Tyler Hubbard's Family Grow

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley are parents to two kids with another on the way, and Hubbard's bandmate, Brian Kelley, has loved watching his friend grow into his role as a father. "(Tyler is) amazing," Kelley told the duo's record label. "I think it really comes very natural to him and Hayley, being parents, and they're just takin' it in stride."

Kelley shared that he's inspired by the patience the Hubbards have with their kids. "We were trying to film something the other night, and they’re both kind of crying and getting kind of tired and probably hungry, and just watching the patience and the love, it's fascinating and it's amazing," he recalled. "And they’re great kids, and it’s just a beautiful thing to watch them all grow as a family and figure it out."

Kelley and his wife, Brittney, married in 2013, and the musician shared that when they have kids of their own, they'll know who to look to for advice. "They're raising their kids amazing and I think it’s very inspiring," Kelley said of the Hubbards. "I mean I think me and Brittany are definitely looking forward to this at some point whenever the good Lord’s ready for that. But it’s a blast having the kids around. Can’t wait to meet the new one."

Hubbard and Hayley are parents to daughter Olivia, 2, and son Luca, 1 and are currently expecting a baby boy later this year. The couple originally announced their third child's upcoming arrival in March, posting a photo of Olivia and Luca sitting together for a photoshoot, a stuffed dog on their laps as Olivia placed her hand over her mouth in surprise. "'Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!'" Hubbard captioned his announcement. "We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca. #3under2."

Last month, Hubbard told PEOPLE that he and his wife are "looking forward to the challenge," but "in a weird way." The Georgia native added that after their second son arrives, he and Hayley are "ready to be finished" having kids. "The whole experience of having a child is like none other," he said. "It's a rush of emotion and love that can hardly be explained. We're looking forward to experiencing that again and then just knowing we're going to be finished. This is our family, and let's grow together."