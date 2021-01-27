Brett Young and Wife Taylor Expecting Baby No. 2

✖

Brett Young and wife Taylor will soon be parents of two, announcing on Wednesday, Jan. 27 that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news with matching posts on Instagram, including a shot of the proud parents holding hands with their 15-month-old daughter, Presley, who was wearing a shirt that read, "Big sister."

The sweet family photos also included shots of Young, Taylor and Presley laughing on a couch. "And then we were 4," Young captioned his post. "It seems like just yesterday we found out our little Presley was on her way. We are beyond blessed by this growing little family!" "Sweet baby, you are already so loved and we cannot wait to meet you!" Taylor added on her own page, confirming that she is due this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Young (@brettyoungmusic)

Young and Taylor, who married in November 2018, welcomed Presley in October 2019, and they shared with PEOPLE that they wanted their kids to be close in age. "We really wanted them to be close enough in age so they could have a lot of things in common and be best friends," Young said. "Tay had her sister close in age growing up, so we both felt strongly we wanted Presley to have the same."

"Tay is so close with her sister, and that's something we always knew we wanted for Presley," he added, sharing that he and Taylor are "so excited" to add to their family. "We feel very blessed!"

Taylor is now in her second trimester, and her husband revealed that she has been suffering from increased morning sickness during this pregnancy. "Unfortunately the morning sickness is real this time, which is unlike the first pregnancy. That being said, everyone is healthy and that's all that matters," he said. "Hopefully, being through the first trimester, she will start to get more comfortable."