Brett Young Reveals When Wedding Will Likely Take Place

Brett Young is certainly a busy man, but he is still (barely) finding time to plan a wedding. The “Mercy” singer announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Taylor Mills, in February, and hints that the nuptials will likely happen this fall.

“She’s working really hard to plan the wedding and I’ve volunteered to stay out of the way unless she really needs my help with something, and I think we’ve found a good balance there,” Young shared with PopCulture.com backstage at the ACM Awards. “She’s basically killing it; I’ve never thought of wedding planning as full-time job especially for the bride and the groom, but it takes up way more time than my job. We’re working on it, and we’ve figured out that before we nail down the location and the date, there’s really not much more we can do, so we’re trying to get that done here really quick. My schedule is so busy, looking like it’s probably going to be November.”

Young won the ACM Award for New Male Vocalist of the Year, beating out Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Devin Dawson and Russell Dickerson to take home his first-ever ACM Award trophy.

“It probably sounds cliché to say it; I know people say that all the time, but I think it already felt like a win when they named the categor,” Young said. “Just to be mentioned among some of the, people that I’m a really big fan of already, so to get the win was really special and it was fun. I didn’t even have to give a speech or anything, so I’ll take my first win. To eliminate the speech and all that stress to it was a pretty fun experience.”

Young is currently out on the road with Thomas Rhett, on Rhett’s Life Changes Tour, and will also perform at several fairs and festivals over the summer.

“I think he’s just on fire, and so to get to open for him for 40 dates this year is incredible,” Young remarked. “And the way that his tour schedule is working and the fact that he’s going out with Kenny [Chesney] a lot in the summer freed me up to play a bunch of the festivals before we meet up again so my touring schedule is really exciting.

“I’m getting to play a lot of the festivals I want to play, and then I’m getting to play for Thomas’s amazing crowds,” he continued. “I feel like being in the studio, and already more than halfway through the next record, it’s kind of a whirlwind. We’re really busy … All that plus planning a wedding, I literally couldn’t be happier or busier.”

