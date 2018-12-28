Brett Young Shares How He and Wife Taylor First Met Their Dog, Oscar

Brett Young may not be a dad to a human just yet, but the singer is already a parent — to his chihuahua pup, Oscar.

Young shares Oscar with his wife, Taylor, and he told PopCulture.com that the pair became puppy parents over seven years ago after they spotted a woman selling dogs at a gas station.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We actually met a woman at a gas station that was selling a couple tiny, baby, 11 oz puppies and at the time, we had no idea what the breed was or anything,” he recalled. “We just knew he was adorable and that he shouldn’t be sitting in a hot car at a gas station in Los Angeles. So he’s been our little buddy for about seven and a half years now.”

Now, Oscar often joins his dad on the road, following in the footsteps of plenty of other pups who have country superstars for parents.

“Oscar goes on tour all the time,” Young said, joking, “He’s a handful. We don’t really trust too many people to watch him. So he’s usually on the bus, unless Taylor stays home, he gets a weekend and stays home with her. But he’s seen more of the country than I think most people.”

Over the years, Young’s fans have become just as enamored with Oscar as they are with the singer, often giving the pup gifts and making him a social media star.

“Oscar is his own little Instagram celebrity,” Young cracked (follow Oscar @oscartourpup). “People, as often as they’ll bring me a gift to the little meet and greet before the show, they’ll bring something for Oscar, which I think is really cute. That’s actually a really cool thing for me because sometimes, I’m kind of a nerd for dogs.”

On New Year’s Day, Young will fully display his love for the four-legged creatures when he serves as a celebrity team captain during the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin.

“The AKC National Championship is something that my mom has watched for a long time, and something that I’ve been a fan of since I was a kid,” the 37-year-old shared. “And so I love dog shows, so it’s a cool opportunity to get involved.”

The “Here Tonight” singer will be captaining #TeamChihuahua and representing the Toy Group along with Oscar, though Young isn’t so sure his four-legged friend has what it takes to take home a prize of his own.

“My dog, he’s very, very sweet to me and very endearing,” the California native admitted. “But I don’t think he could pull off a win in any of these categories. So that’s why I wanted to be a part of this toy group thing because I think I need to trash talk and get involved with these other celebrities that are representing different groups and really try to do what I can because Oscar is not going to be the one doing it.”

The AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin will air on Animal Planet on Tuesday, Jan. 1 2019 at 6 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @oscartourpup